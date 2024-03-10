Uzbekistan's pursuit of nuclear energy causes environmental and technical problems

In an effort to solve the problems of water scarcity in the future and strengthen its energy security, Uzbekistan is currently negotiating with the State Corporation “Rosatom” to explore the possibility of introducing dry cooling tower technology during the construction of a nuclear power plant on its territory.

Polina Lyon, Director of “Rosatom's” Department of Sustainable Development, stressed the urgency of the problem of water scarcity in Uzbekistan, predicting potential problems by 2050. The introduction of "dry cooling tower" technology represents a viable workaround to reduce water consumption, offering a sophisticated but technically advanced solution to address future water resource challenges in Uzbekistan.

“Rosatom's” ambitious plans involve the construction of a nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, consisting of two power units equipped with VVER-1200 reactor units. Alexey Likhachev, Director of “Rosatom”, confirmed that negotiations with Uzbekistan have progressed to the final stage, signaling the imminent implementation of this strategic partnership.

Addressing the challenges of energy diversification, the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan has outlined ambitious goals in the field of nuclear energy aimed at covering 15-18 percent of the country's electricity needs by 2030. The choice of a site near Lake Tuzkan, in close proximity to the border with Kazakhstan, reflects strategic considerations for infrastructure development and regional energy integration.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Kazakhstan, Rosatom remains on the shortlist of companies applying for the opportunity to build a nuclear power plant on the shores of Lake Balkhash. Nevertheless, the Government's commitment to democratic decision-making processes is obvious since proposals for the construction of a nuclear power plant will be considered only after approval by the population during a national referendum - confirming Kazakhstan's commitment to transparent governance and public participation in strategic energy initiatives.

However, Uzbekistan's pursuit of nuclear energy has sparked heated debates among the public and environmental activists, especially regarding the environmental safety of the project and earthquake resistance. Concerns about the choice of Russia as a partner for construction further fuel skepticism and close attention to the proposed nuclear power plant in the Jizzakh region.

Dmitry Kalmykov, an ecologist and director of the Karaganda “Ecomuseum” public association, sharply criticized the initiative, citing the catastrophic legacy of nuclear disasters such as Chernobyl and Fukushima as a painful reminder of the inherent risks of nuclear energy.

Kalmykov's fears are compounded by Kazakhstan's historical grievances related to nuclear weapons tests on its territory, which contributes to the deep-rooted aversion of the population to nuclear technology. The specter of past traumas looms in all its glory, casting doubt on the expediency and safety of introducing nuclear energy in the region. Despite the concerted efforts of Russian nuclear scientists to promote the project in Uzbekistan, Kalmykov argues that the scars of history prevent its adoption in Kazakhstan.

The Espoo Convention, the cornerstone of international environmental law, emphasizes the need for cross-border cooperation in assessing the impact of potentially hazardous projects on the environment. Under this framework, Uzbekistan is obliged to inform neighboring States, including Kazakhstan, of its nuclear ambitions and to request their input into the assessment process. However, according to Samal Ibrayeva from the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, there has been no official notification from Uzbekistan - a glaring omission that raises concerns about transparency and accountability.

In response to growing public concern, the online movement "Uzbeks against Nuclear Power Plants" has intensified opposition to the NPP project, mobilizing support through petitions and social media campaigns. The petition, addressed to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other key shareholders, outlines a range of concerns, ranging from the vulnerability of nuclear power plants to terrorist attacks and ending with seismic risks posed by the selected construction site. Moreover, the petition advocates alternative energy solutions such as hydrocarbon extraction, small hydroelectric power plants and green energy technologies as viable alternatives to nuclear power.

Sharing these concerns, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called on Uzbekistan to conduct a comprehensive environmental assessment, emphasizing the need to carefully study the potential risks posed to the fragile ecosystem surrounding Lake Tuzkan, an oasis of ecological importance. The IAEA's intervention highlights the seriousness of environmental considerations in the development of nuclear energy, calling for caution and prudence in determining the complex relationship between energy development and environmental protection.

As Uzbekistan faces growing opposition and regulatory scrutiny, the fate of the proposed nuclear power plant hangs in the balance. Against the background of environmental problems, geopolitical sensitivity and public disagreement, the NPP project reflects the complex interaction between energy policy, environmental protection and public engagement - a set of interests that will determine the energy future of Uzbekistan for many years to come.