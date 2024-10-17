Vladimir Zelensky. Associated Press
Zelensky Outlined a Five-Point Victory Plan to the Rada
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outlined a five-point Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada on October 16, aiming to end the war with Russia. The plan, which includes three secret appendices, is intended to build a foundation for the second peace summit and bring the conflict to a conclusion by next year if implemented.
Zelensky emphasized that Russia is not pursuing an honest peace, accusing President Vladimir Putin of only seeking war. "We must change the circumstances so that the war ends regardless of what Putin wants," he stated. He warned that if Ukraine and its partners fail to strengthen their defenses, Russia could become more entrenched in rejecting diplomacy.
The Victory Plan's five points cover geopolitical, military, economic, and security dimensions. The first four are designed to be implemented during the war, while the fifth is intended for the post-war period. A key feature is Ukraine's invitation to NATO, which Zelensky argued would counter Russia's aggression.
The second point focuses on bolstering Ukraine’s defenses with specific weapons and intelligence support, while the third emphasizes deterrence with a classified element shared with key Western allies.
The fourth point addresses Ukraine's strategic economic potential, proposing an agreement with the U.S. and its allies to jointly protect and invest in critical resources, reinforcing sanctions against Russia.
The fifth point, for the post-war period, envisions using Ukraine's military experience to strengthen European security, possibly replacing U.S. forces with Ukrainian units in Europe.
According to Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, the secret appendices detail potential strikes on Russian territory, including the destruction of enemy logistics and key facilities.
-
- Economics
- 17 October 2024 06:40
-
In World
-
- 18 October 2024, 13:32
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister said on Friday he rejected Iranian interference in a Lebanese matter, after the speaker of Iran's parliament said Tehran was ready to negotiate with France on implementing a U.N. resolution concerning southern Lebanon.
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s victory plan includes bringing Ukraine into NATO and replacing U.S. troops with battle-hardened Ukrainian troops at outposts throughout Europe.
-
- 18 October 2024, 11:36
The Kremlin is being urged to increase the price of vodka in Russia to match Ukraine war-driven inflation.
-
- 18 October 2024, 10:21
Australia will give 49 of its aging M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine months after Kyiv requested the redundant fleet, Defense Minister Richard Marles said Thursday.
Leave a review