Zelensky Outlined a Five-Point Victory Plan to the Rada

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outlined a five-point Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada on October 16, aiming to end the war with Russia. The plan, which includes three secret appendices, is intended to build a foundation for the second peace summit and bring the conflict to a conclusion by next year if implemented.

Zelensky emphasized that Russia is not pursuing an honest peace, accusing President Vladimir Putin of only seeking war. "We must change the circumstances so that the war ends regardless of what Putin wants," he stated. He warned that if Ukraine and its partners fail to strengthen their defenses, Russia could become more entrenched in rejecting diplomacy.

The Victory Plan's five points cover geopolitical, military, economic, and security dimensions. The first four are designed to be implemented during the war, while the fifth is intended for the post-war period. A key feature is Ukraine's invitation to NATO, which Zelensky argued would counter Russia's aggression.

The second point focuses on bolstering Ukraine’s defenses with specific weapons and intelligence support, while the third emphasizes deterrence with a classified element shared with key Western allies.

The fourth point addresses Ukraine's strategic economic potential, proposing an agreement with the U.S. and its allies to jointly protect and invest in critical resources, reinforcing sanctions against Russia.

The fifth point, for the post-war period, envisions using Ukraine's military experience to strengthen European security, possibly replacing U.S. forces with Ukrainian units in Europe.

According to Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, the secret appendices detail potential strikes on Russian territory, including the destruction of enemy logistics and key facilities.