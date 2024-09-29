Zelensky’s Push for Missile Permissions Faces US Resistance

The Storm Shadow missile, and its long range, is seen as crucial to Ukrainian efforts to seize the initiative in its war with Russia AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is working to convince U.S. President Joe Biden to ease restrictions on the use of British Storm Shadow missiles against targets in Russia, aiming to turn the tide of the war. The request is part of Zelensky’s broader strategy, dubbed the “Victory Plan,” which he outlined in meetings with American officials in Washington and New York this week, sources told The Telegraph.

The Ukrainian leader’s plan hinges on using the long-range missiles to disrupt Russian logistical routes supplying its forces in Ukraine. Kyiv believes that cutting off supplies of weapons, ammunition, fuel, and food from Russia will weaken Moscow’s front-line positions, making them unsustainable over time.

“If we can disrupt the logistical chain inside Russia, that will paralyse the Russian army on the front line,” a Ukrainian defense source said. “It won’t be able to move its vehicles, people can’t be without food, and they can’t use ammunition on the front line… we just don’t have enough instruments to carry out this activity.”

Zelensky’s proposal includes deploying 14 new brigades armed and trained by NATO countries to launch ground offensives once Russian supply lines are severed. However, despite laying out his strategy in detail, Zelensky left Washington without securing Biden’s approval for cross-border strikes into Russia with Western missiles, officials familiar with the discussions said.

The U.S. president has been reluctant to loosen restrictions on long-range weapons, citing concerns over potential retaliation from Moscow against European and American military bases. Despite pressure from Kyiv and some European allies, Biden has emphasized that any expansion in military support must be part of a coherent strategy.

Cautious Optimism from Washington

While Zelensky’s arguments failed to convince Biden of the immediate need to use Storm Shadow missiles against Russia, the U.S. leader has not ruled out the possibility altogether. Biden indicated that he would consider the move if Ukraine’s long-range capabilities are incorporated into a broader, well-defined military strategy.

“The general consensus and White House mindset is to be amenable to it, but it’s got to be part of a plan. It’s one piece of kit, and that’s quite high risk with no strategy,” said a European official familiar with the discussions. “The Americans want a coherent strategy, in which long-range strikes could play a role.”

The U.S. administration’s position is further complicated by the fact that, although the Storm Shadow missiles were manufactured and donated by Britain, they use a classified targeting system provided by the United States, giving Washington a de facto veto over their use in Russia.

Mixed Reactions from European Allies

Despite U.S. hesitations, Britain’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has privately expressed his support for Ukraine’s request for cross-border strikes, according to officials. French President Emmanuel Macron has also publicly endorsed the idea of using Western missiles to target logistical routes inside Russia.

“The next stage is to secure all that is needed for new Ukrainian brigades… It’s really important to get parity with Russia,” a Ukrainian military official said, emphasizing the need for additional Western military support.

Biden, however, remains cautious, announcing plans for a leaders-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany next month to coordinate military support from around 50 of Kyiv’s backers. This meeting, analysts say, could be pivotal in determining the extent to which long-range capabilities will be integrated into Ukraine’s strategy.

Ukraine’s Diplomatic Push

Zelensky has been vocal about his frustration with the dwindling flow of Western military support, which he argues is insufficient to arm even four of the planned 14 new brigades. The Ukrainian leader has made multiple public appeals in recent weeks, attempting to build pressure on Washington to change its stance on the use of advanced weaponry.

However, some NATO officials warn that these repeated requests could backfire. “Each time he does it, it p----s people off a little bit more,” one official from a NATO country said, reflecting the growing frustration among some Western allies over what they see as Zelensky’s persistent demands.

The outcome of Zelensky’s push to gain missile permissions remains uncertain, with the stakes high for both Ukraine and its Western backers. As the war enters a critical phase, Ukraine’s ability to secure additional military support could determine the outcome of its planned counteroffensives and ultimately its chances of reversing Russian advances.