The situation with lending in Azerbaijani banks

In November of this year, the situation with lending in 6 banks changed in Azerbaijan. Banks have revised interest rates on consumer and business loan...

  • Food prices up by 1% in January Markets Review
    • 5 February 2024, 16:21

    Food prices up by 1% in January

    In January 2024 in Baku, the average price of the consumer basket (CB) for 30 types of basic food products of domestic production, compiled by Turan agency, up by 1%. In December 2023, the average price of CB was up 1%, down 2% in November, 0.5% in October, up 3% in September, 0.8% in August, 3% in July, 7% in June, down 7% in May, up 0.7% in April, down 1% in February, up 2.6% in January, up 1% in December 2022, up 0.3% in November, up 0.7% in October.

  • The situation with lending in Azerbaijani banks Markets Review
    • 5 February 2024, 10:57

    The situation with lending in Azerbaijani banks

    In January 2024, the lending situation in 6 banks in Azerbaijan changed. Banks have revised interest rates on consumer and business loans issued in Azerbaijani manats. Thus, the annual interest rate on cash loans has been changed from 11% to 10% at Bank VTB Azerbaijan, from 10-30% to 11-31% at “Expressbank” and from 16% to 11% at “Unibank.” “Rabitabank” has changed the annual interest rate on pawn loans (collateral for gold and jewelry) from 25-26% to 29-30%, and the International Bank of Azerbaijan has changed the annual interest rate on mortgage loans (collateral for real estate) from 9-11% to 8-13%.

  • The situation with accepting deposits in Azerbaijani banks Markets Review
    • 5 February 2024, 10:53

    The situation with accepting deposits in Azerbaijani banks

    In January 2024, the situation with accepting deposits changed in 6 banks of Azerbaijan.  Banks have revised interest rates on deposits placed in both Azerbaijani manats and US dollars.   Thus, the annual interest rate on deposits accepted in national currency for a period of one year has changed in “Azər-Türk Bank” from 8-9% to 5-5.5%, in “BTB Bank” from 9-10.25% to 9-10. 5%, in “Bank BTB Azerbaijan” from 10-10. 5% to 9.25-9.5%, in “Expressbank” from 8-10% to 8.5-10%, and in “Rabitabank” from 7.5-10.3% to 7.5-10%.

  • Dynamics of bank rankings (2022-2023) Markets Review
    • 26 January 2024, 19:01

    Dynamics of bank rankings (2022-2023)

    We present the ratings of commercial banks of Azerbaijan based on a comparison of financial indicators for the years 2022-2023 (annual dynamics).  The ratings are compiled using financial statements that banks post on their Internet pages.

