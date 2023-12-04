The situation with lending in Azerbaijani banks
Markets Review
-
- 5 February 2024, 16:21
In January 2024 in Baku, the average price of the consumer basket (CB) for 30 types of basic food products of domestic production, compiled by Turan agency, up by 1%. In December 2023, the average price of CB was up 1%, down 2% in November, 0.5% in October, up 3% in September, 0.8% in August, 3% in July, 7% in June, down 7% in May, up 0.7% in April, down 1% in February, up 2.6% in January, up 1% in December 2022, up 0.3% in November, up 0.7% in October.
-
- 5 February 2024, 10:57
In January 2024, the lending situation in 6 banks in Azerbaijan changed. Banks have revised interest rates on consumer and business loans issued in Azerbaijani manats. Thus, the annual interest rate on cash loans has been changed from 11% to 10% at Bank VTB Azerbaijan, from 10-30% to 11-31% at “Expressbank” and from 16% to 11% at “Unibank.” “Rabitabank” has changed the annual interest rate on pawn loans (collateral for gold and jewelry) from 25-26% to 29-30%, and the International Bank of Azerbaijan has changed the annual interest rate on mortgage loans (collateral for real estate) from 9-11% to 8-13%.
-
- 5 February 2024, 10:53
In January 2024, the situation with accepting deposits changed in 6 banks of Azerbaijan. Banks have revised interest rates on deposits placed in both Azerbaijani manats and US dollars. Thus, the annual interest rate on deposits accepted in national currency for a period of one year has changed in “Azər-Türk Bank” from 8-9% to 5-5.5%, in “BTB Bank” from 9-10.25% to 9-10. 5%, in “Bank BTB Azerbaijan” from 10-10. 5% to 9.25-9.5%, in “Expressbank” from 8-10% to 8.5-10%, and in “Rabitabank” from 7.5-10.3% to 7.5-10%.
-
- 26 January 2024, 19:01
We present the ratings of commercial banks of Azerbaijan based on a comparison of financial indicators for the years 2022-2023 (annual dynamics). The ratings are compiled using financial statements that banks post on their Internet pages.
Leave a review