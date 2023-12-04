The situation with lending in Azerbaijani banks

In January 2024 in Baku, the average price of the consumer basket (CB) for 30 types of basic food products of domestic production, compiled by Turan agency, up by 1%. In December 2023, the average price of CB was up 1%, down 2% in November, 0.5% in October, up 3% in September, 0.8% in August, 3% in July, 7% in June, down 7% in May, up 0.7% in April, down 1% in February, up 2.6% in January, up 1% in December 2022, up 0.3% in November, up 0.7% in October.