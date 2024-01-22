280 thousand people will live in “Ag Sheher”
During his visit to “Ag Sheher” (Baku White City) on January 22, the head of state got acquainted with the ongoing work.
This new part of the capital covers an area of 1,650 hectares and consists of 10 blocks of different styles and 10 km of coastline. At the moment, the construction of 91 buildings has been completed. After the full implementation of the project, 280 thousand people will live there, and 240 thousand jobs will be created, according to a statement on the website of the head of state.
It is noteworthy that sculptural works by famous foreign masters – Enrique Cabrera and Joseph Klibanski - are installed on the territory of “Ag Sheher.”
