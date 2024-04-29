35 pillars have already been installed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Based on geodetic measurements, as part of the work to clarify the coordinates on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, by April 29, 2024, more than half of the planned work was completed and 35 border pillars were installed.

The work of expert groups of the two states continues. This was stated in a statement from the office of Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustavayev on Monday evening.

The office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan delivered a similar message.