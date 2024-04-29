35 pillars have already been installed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Based on geodetic measurements, as part of the work to clarify the coordinates on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, by April 29, 2024, more than half of the planned work was completed and 35 border pillars were installed.
The work of expert groups of the two states continues. This was stated in a statement from the office of Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustavayev on Monday evening.
The office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan delivered a similar message.
-
-
- Difficult question
- 29 April 2024 22:07
Politics
-
In the private house of activist Abil Gafarov, who is in political emigration, in the village of Shuvelan on the evening of April 29, people in civilian clothes appeared.
-
- 29 April 2024, 23:15
The US Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed concern over the detention of the head of the Center for Election Monitoring and Democracy Training, Anar Mammadli.
-
- 29 April 2024, 19:14
Anar Mammadli was detained, an investigation is underway, additional information will be provided to the public. Ibrahim Amiraslani, a colleague of the press service of the Turana Ministry of Internal Affairs, said this.
-
- 29 April 2024, 17:35
Isa Gambar has been nominated as a candidate for the post of chairman of the “Musavat” party, according to the party. The decision on Gambar's nomination was announced today at a meeting of the organizing committee for the preparation of the congress. Earlier, Natig Ulubey and Osman Kazimov put forward their candidacies for the post of chairman of the party.
Leave a review