A blogger detained in Moscow has been released

Azerbaijani blogger Kamil Zeynalli, who was detained last night at Moscow Domodedovo Airport, has been released, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Turan agency in the afternoon of February 21.

Recall that the sports blogger was detained on charges of murder. The accusation was brought by the Armenian side. However, it is still not clear what kind of crime they talk about and who exactly was killed. The Armenian Interior Ministry has not been able to answer these questions clearly. Zeynalli's legal assistance was provided by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.