A Corruption Investigation Launched in Azerbaijan Against Seaside Boulevard Department Officials

A criminal case has been initiated against former officials of Azerbaijan’s Seaside Boulevard Department following an investigation by the Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which uncovered significant illegal activities. The case, now under the control of the Anti-Corruption Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, involves allegations of large-scale embezzlement and abuse of power between 2021 and 2023.

According to a statement from the Prosecutor General’s Office, there is substantial evidence implicating the former chairman of the Seaside Boulevard Department's Board, Ilgar Aziz Oglu Mustafayev, in fraudulent actions involving the misappropriation of significant state funds allocated to the department. The press service reported that Mustafayev is suspected of embezzling and misusing substantial amounts of money intended for the department's operations during his tenure.

Following a thorough preliminary investigation, Mustafayev was officially charged under several articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. These include Article 179.4, which pertains to embezzlement causing particularly large financial damage, Article 308.2, concerning abuse of power with serious consequences, and Article 313, which relates to official forgery. The charges reflect the severity of the allegations, which involve large-scale financial manipulations within a key public entity responsible for maintaining and developing the country’s landmark Seaside Boulevard.

Upon the request of the investigator and the prosecutor's office, Mustafayev was arrested by the Binagadi District Court. The decision reflects the seriousness of the situation as the preliminary investigation continues.