A Forum on Climate Change and Human Rights is Taking Place in Baku
On Wednesday, a forum titled "Climate Change and Human Rights: The Role of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions" opened in Baku. Participants, including government officials, ministers, and deputies, are discussing the harm and damage caused by Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan. It seems that the Azerbaijani authorities see the issue of human rights solely through this lens.
- 2 October 2024, 17:12
By order of the head of state, Tofig Hasanov has been deprived of the rank of Major General of Justice and the medal "For the Homeland." According to the order, Hasanov was convicted by the Serious Crimes Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. He was arrested in 2023 by the State Security Service for large-scale abuse of power and bribery and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
- 2 October 2024, 16:47
Yerevan does not see the political will from Baku to sign the agreed part of the peace agreement, and discussions about "Western Azerbaijan" create an impression of territorial claims against Armenia, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated on Wednesday at the Warsaw Security Forum. "We see that the Azerbaijani side simply does not want to sign the agreement, raising new demands... They say that all points of the draft document need to be agreed upon. However, there is no such agreement in the world that would address all the problems between the parties. We propose to sign this document and then negotiate other issues," “Sputnik Armenia” quoted Mirzoyan.
It is regrettable that co-operation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe has reached a stalemate, Gabrielius Landsbergis, the current chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and Lithuania's Foreign Minister, said at a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg on Wednesday. Last July, the Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) issued a public statement to address the persistent lack of co-operation by the Azerbaijani authorities. We are concerned about the reported violations of the right to freedom of expression and the imposition of disproportionate criminal sanctions to limit freedom of expression in Azerbaijan.
Afghan Sadygov, the founder of the Azerbaijani website “Azel TV”, has been on a hunger strike for twelve days in a detention center in Georgia. He is demanding the suspension of his extradition process to Azerbaijan and the cessation of what he calls unjust criminal prosecution.
