A march and rally by opposition at the monument to M.E.Rasulzade

On Wednesday, the opposition “Musavat” and “Popular Front” parties marched to the monument of one of the founders of the People's Republic of Azerbaijan, political and public figure Mammad Emin Rasulzade in the village of Novkhany on the occasion of his 140th birthday.

Arif Hajily, chairman of “Musavat,” who spoke at the rally, noted that Rasulzade was born in the village of Novkhany and lived until the age of 17, starting the struggle for freedom and independent statehood of Azerbaijan.

Despite the hostile campaign launched against the democratic forces in the country since 1993, Rasulzade's ideas and his goal of building a democratic state in Azerbaijan remain relevant. The task of building a people's, democratic state is still unfulfilled, Hajily noted.

Isa Gambar, the previous head of “Musavat,” Chairman of the National Center for Strategic Thought, noted the great interest in the world in Rasulzade's political legacy. This interest remains, despite the ignoring and distortion by the current government of the merits of this politician, he said.

The Popular Front Party also held a similar march. Its leader Ali Kerimli said in his speech that today there are "imperial forces" who are trying to tarnish Rasulzadeh's memory. Those who want to create a monarchical regime in the country cannot accept that Rasulzade is the founder of independent Azerbaijan. That is why the previous and current authorities are trying to downplay the merits and influence of this man and his political legacy, Kerimli noted.

Members of the Democracy and Welfare Party also held a similar action in memory of Rasulzade. Several hundred people took part in the demonstrations and the opposition rally. The police did not interfere with the action.