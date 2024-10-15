Hakan Fidan
A meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will take place in Istanbul
On October 18, the third meeting of the "3+3" platform will be held, the Turkish TV channel TRT reported, citing Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. According to Hakan Fidan, the meeting, aimed at promoting peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus, will include the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, and Russia.
Fidan did not disclose the agenda for the meeting. He also noted that Georgia has once again declined to participate in the "3+3" format (three regional countries and three neighboring powers). This format was proposed in December 2020 by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye to seek a peaceful resolution to existing conflicts in the South Caucasus.
Politics
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:53
The health of Anar Mammadli, director of the Center for Election Observation and Democracy Training (CEODT), who is currently in prison, is deteriorating day by day. This was reported by his lawyer Elchin Sadigov.
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:36
Elvin Mustafayev, a member of the independent trade union confederation ‘Workers’ Platform’ (‘Işçi Masası’), who is serving a prison sentence, complained about the repeated denial of treatment at the Penitentiary Service Hospital. This is stated in a report by the 'Workers Platform' trade union.
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:13
Internet freedom around the world has declined for the 14th consecutive year. Censorship and content manipulation have undermined the ability of voters to make informed decisions in elections around the world. This is stated in a report by the human rights organization 'Freedom House' for the period from June 2023 to May 2024.
-
- 16 October 2024, 11:15
The day before, on 15 October, the Baku Court for Serious Crimes held a session on the case of public activist Mohiaddin Orujev.
