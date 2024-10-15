A meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will take place in Istanbul

On October 18, the third meeting of the "3+3" platform will be held, the Turkish TV channel TRT reported, citing Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. According to Hakan Fidan, the meeting, aimed at promoting peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus, will include the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, and Russia.

Fidan did not disclose the agenda for the meeting. He also noted that Georgia has once again declined to participate in the "3+3" format (three regional countries and three neighboring powers). This format was proposed in December 2020 by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye to seek a peaceful resolution to existing conflicts in the South Caucasus.