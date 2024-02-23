  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy50 C
  • Saturday, 24 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(14 hours ago)
A new mass grave has been discovered near Khojaly region

A new mass grave has been discovered near Khojaly region

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

A new mass grave has been discovered near Khojaly region

A new mass grave has been discovered in the Khojaly region of Karabakh. It was discovered during the construction of a water supply network in Khojaly, the state TV channel AZTV reported on Friday. According to the same source, the skeletons found belong to children and women.

The State Commission for Prisoners of War and Refugees, as well as the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan have not yet commented on this finding. It should be recalled that several mass graves of Azerbaijani military and civilians who were captured by the Armenians during the First Karabakh War of 1992-1994 have been found in the liberated territories so far.

Leave a review

Politics

Navalnının ölümü dünyada hansı daşları tərpədəcək? – Rauf Mirqədirov Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line