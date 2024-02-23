A new mass grave has been discovered near Khojaly region
A new mass grave has been discovered in the Khojaly region of Karabakh. It was discovered during the construction of a water supply network in Khojaly, the state TV channel AZTV reported on Friday. According to the same source, the skeletons found belong to children and women.
The State Commission for Prisoners of War and Refugees, as well as the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan have not yet commented on this finding. It should be recalled that several mass graves of Azerbaijani military and civilians who were captured by the Armenians during the First Karabakh War of 1992-1994 have been found in the liberated territories so far.
