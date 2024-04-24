A package of bilateral agreements between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan has been signed
A package of bilateral agreements between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan has been signed
Today, a package of Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz documents was signed following talks in Baku between the presidents of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev and Sadir Zhaparov. The heads of state signed the Joint Declaration of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan and the Resolution of the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Krygyz Interstate Council.
The parties also signed intergovernmental agreements on cooperation in the field of science and education, migration, and the avoidance of double taxation. In addition, Memoranda of Understanding on cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science, and energy were signed.
The program of cooperation between the governments of the two countries in 2024-2029 has been approved. The parties also signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of science and education, and migration. In addition, there is an agreement on cooperation in the legal field between the Ministries of Justice. The parties also signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of improving customs management and mutual assistance. A total of 18 documents were signed.
Politics
-
- 24 April 2024, 18:59
An employee of the Center for Social Rights, Aishen Muradova, was summoned to the main police department of the city of Baku today. She was at the police headquarters, accompanied by her lawyer, for about 2.5 hours.
-
Turkish President Erdogan has sent a message to Turkish Armenian Patriarch Sahak Mashalyan in connection with the anniversary of the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire. "We have not allowed and will not allow any of our citizens of Armenian origin to be alienated, rejected and feel like a second-class person in their homeland," the message says.
-
- 24 April 2024, 17:47
Bayramov won the bout 8-8 on criteria and earned a Paris Olympic quota for Azerbaijan. However, the Italian Wrestling Federation complained about several refereeing mistakes during this bout and a controverted challenge decision which are deemed to have caused an incorrect final score and outcome of the match.
-
- 24 April 2024, 17:20
On April 23, academic economist Gubad Ibadoglu underwent a medical examination at a civilian clinic after being released under house arrest. His brother Galib Bayramov reported that there are no serious problems in the spleen and kidneys. His cholesterol levels are normal because he was taking medication regularly. However, the liver is enlarged.
Leave a review