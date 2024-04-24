A package of bilateral agreements between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan has been signed

Today, a package of Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz documents was signed following talks in Baku between the presidents of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev and Sadir Zhaparov. The heads of state signed the Joint Declaration of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan and the Resolution of the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Krygyz Interstate Council.

The parties also signed intergovernmental agreements on cooperation in the field of science and education, migration, and the avoidance of double taxation. In addition, Memoranda of Understanding on cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science, and energy were signed.

The program of cooperation between the governments of the two countries in 2024-2029 has been approved. The parties also signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of science and education, and migration. In addition, there is an agreement on cooperation in the legal field between the Ministries of Justice. The parties also signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of improving customs management and mutual assistance. A total of 18 documents were signed.