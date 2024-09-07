A rally in support of Igbal Abilov was held in The Hague
Today, September 7, 2024, the second picket in support of Igbal Abilov was held in The Hague (Netherlands) in front of the Embassy of Azerbaijan. The event was organized by Igbal's friends and colleagues. During the picket, protesters continued to collect signatures for the petition and called on Azerbaijan authorities to stop persecution and free Igbal.
This is the second rally in support of Abilov in Europe.
Earlier, a rally calling for Abilov's release took place on August 6 in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Vilnius.
*Igbal Abilov was detained on 22 July when he came to Azerbaijan to visit relatives. He faces charges under Articles 274 (high treason), 281.3 (public calls directed against the state, made at the behest of foreign organisations or their representatives) and 283.1 (incitement of national, racial, social or religious hatred and enmity) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
In particular, it is alleged that all these offences were committed on the instructions of the Armenian special services.
Abilov denies the accusations as saying that he was engaged exclusively in scientific activities.
A large group of scientists from around the world have appealed to the Azerbaijani leadership to assist in Abilov's release.
Politics
-
- 7 September 2024, 13:14
The Khatai district court of Baku today extended for another three months the arrest term of investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly, arrested in the "Abzas Media case". His lawyer Rasul Jafarov informed Turan about it.
-
- 7 September 2024, 12:40
American intelligence officials said on Friday that Russia is the pre-eminent and most active threat to influence the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, while Iran and China are also stepping up efforts, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 7 September 2024, 12:37
Azerbaijan is trying to diversify its economy and stop relying on oil, and is offering Israeli high-tech companies to relocate in exchange for generous tax breaks. This is reported by the Israeli publication Globes, citing its sources in companies that are considering relocation.
-
- 7 September 2024, 11:03
From 31 August to 6 September, police found dozens of small arms and thousands of cartridges in Karabakh, the Interior Ministry reported.
Leave a review