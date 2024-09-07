A rally in support of Igbal Abilov was held in The Hague

Today, September 7, 2024, the second picket in support of Igbal Abilov was held in The Hague (Netherlands) in front of the Embassy of Azerbaijan. The event was organized by Igbal's friends and colleagues. During the picket, protesters continued to collect signatures for the petition and called on Azerbaijan authorities to stop persecution and free Igbal.

This is the second rally in support of Abilov in Europe.

Earlier, a rally calling for Abilov's release took place on August 6 in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Vilnius.

*Igbal Abilov was detained on 22 July when he came to Azerbaijan to visit relatives. He faces charges under Articles 274 (high treason), 281.3 (public calls directed against the state, made at the behest of foreign organisations or their representatives) and 283.1 (incitement of national, racial, social or religious hatred and enmity) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

In particular, it is alleged that all these offences were committed on the instructions of the Armenian special services.

Abilov denies the accusations as saying that he was engaged exclusively in scientific activities.

A large group of scientists from around the world have appealed to the Azerbaijani leadership to assist in Abilov's release.