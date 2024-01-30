A regular meeting of the State Committees of Armenia and Azerbaijan on border delimitation will be held on the border
The sixth meeting of the State Commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the delimitation of the borders of the two countries will be held on January 31. This was reported by the press service of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan on the evening of January 30.
According to the same source, the meeting will be held on the border between Ijevan and Gazakh.
Recall that earlier President Ilham Aliyev said that at the upcoming meeting the issue of returning to Azerbaijan four villages of the Gazakh region occupied by Armenians in the early 1990s will be discussed.
After that, a separate commission should be established to decide the fate of the enclaves.
