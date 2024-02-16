A shootout on the border with Dashkesan

On February 16, at 12:50 p.m., the Armenian Armed Forces fired large-caliber weapons at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of the Tezekend village of Dashkesan region. The Azerbaijani side has taken adequate retaliatory measures, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

In turn, the Armenian Defense Ministry called the Azerbaijani side's message "disinformation."