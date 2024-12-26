A tragedy without answers

The crash of our plane in Aktau raises several questions that demand answers:

1. Many of the victims of this tragedy were people who previously traveled to the North Caucasus by train or car. These victims might not have existed if Azerbaijan hadn’t kept its land borders closed for several years.

2. Why do our people have to work as labor migrants in Chechnya and other regions, if Azerbaijan's economy is so successful?

3. A lawyer with a higher education, Okuma Aliyeva, became a flight attendant after successfully passing exams and was supposed to work as a judge. However, she was refused. Why?

4. Who will be held accountable for all this injustice?

5. Will the official authorities of Baku have the courage to demand answers from the authorities of Chechnya and Russia for the shooting at our plane?