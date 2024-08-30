About 4,000 missing in Azerbaijan - ICRC
About 4,000 missing in Azerbaijan - ICRC
In order to assist in the search for some 4,000 missing persons from Azerbaijan during the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has collected some 11,000 biological samples from family members of these persons to be used for further identification.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) together with the Azerbaijani Federation of the Red Crescent collected some 11,000 biological samples from family members of these persons for later identification.
Also, the ICRC together with the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Federation collected detailed ante mortem information about the missing persons and this statement was submitted to the Azerbaijani State Commission for Captives, Hostages and Missing Persons, which is used in the identification process.
This is stated in the message of the Baku office of the ICRC on the occasion of the International Day of the Missing celebrated on August 30.
The ICRC also provides psychosocial, legal and medical support to the families of the missing.
According to the ICRC, about 4, 000 Azerbaijanis and about 1, 000 Armenians are missing as a result of the conflict.
In turn, Secretary of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Captives, Missing Persons and Hostages Gazanfar Ahmedov stated that as of August 1, 2024, 3,968 people were considered missing as a result of the conflict.
Of these, 3, 962 were missing in the First Karabakh War, 6 in the Patriotic War (44-day war in 2020).
Politics
-
- 31 August 2024, 14:46
Armenia is not against the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, but does not consider it appropriate to discuss this issue now. "In the context of peace, we consider it possible to make a decision on the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group. When peace is an established fact, the existence of such a format may raise questions," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today. "The whole question is about the timing, we need to understand how effectively and correctly to turn such topics into a subject of discussion right now," the Armenian Prime Minister added.
-
He expressed his willingness to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the border between the two countries. "A meeting with Ilham Aliyev could take place at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. I am open to such a format," Pashinyan said at a press conference today. According to Pashinyan, Armenia recently presented another proposal for a peace treaty to Azerbaijan.
-
- 31 August 2024, 12:05
On August 31, Azerbaijan observes a "day of silence" before the Sunday’s early parliamentary elections for the unicameral Milli Majlis. All electoral campaigning is prohibited 24 hours before the voting. The early elections were initiated by the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party. This decision was motivated by the overlap of the scheduled elections in November with the global UN forum - the COP20 climate conference taking place in Baku.
-
On August 30, at approximately 22:55, the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant in Metsamor was disconnected from the country's power grid, as reported by the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure. The shutdown was caused by a lightning strike, which triggered the plant's safety systems to switch the station to a safe shutdown mode. Currently, the plant's staff is working on restarting the facility.
Leave a review