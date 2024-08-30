About 4,000 missing in Azerbaijan - ICRC

In order to assist in the search for some 4,000 missing persons from Azerbaijan during the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has collected some 11,000 biological samples from family members of these persons to be used for further identification.

Also, the ICRC together with the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Federation collected detailed ante mortem information about the missing persons and this statement was submitted to the Azerbaijani State Commission for Captives, Hostages and Missing Persons, which is used in the identification process.

This is stated in the message of the Baku office of the ICRC on the occasion of the International Day of the Missing celebrated on August 30.

The ICRC also provides psychosocial, legal and medical support to the families of the missing.

According to the ICRC, about 4, 000 Azerbaijanis and about 1, 000 Armenians are missing as a result of the conflict.

In turn, Secretary of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Captives, Missing Persons and Hostages Gazanfar Ahmedov stated that as of August 1, 2024, 3,968 people were considered missing as a result of the conflict.

Of these, 3, 962 were missing in the First Karabakh War, 6 in the Patriotic War (44-day war in 2020).