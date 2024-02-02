"Abzas Media" to be published by new team from abroad

"Abzas Media" to be published by new team from abroad

"Abzas Media" to be published by new team from abroad

In connection with the arrest of the management and journalists of the online publication "Abzas Media", the media outlet's work will be continued by a new team of journalists from Europe.

"Over the past three months, the management and the entire editorial staff of "Abzas Media" have been arrested on charges of 'smuggling'. Those who cooperated with us have been subjected to pressures, blocking of bank accounts and ban on leaving the country," reads a statement on "Abzas Media"s Facebook page.

"These arrests and pressures are politically motivated and aimed at preventing our corruption investigations. The government has drained "Abzas Media"s resources by arresting its employees, and the resulting repressive environment makes it impossible to operate in Azerbaijan.

For this reason, the decision of "Abzas Media"s imprisoned management to appoint Leyla Mustafayeva as interim editor-in-chief has been adopted. She will supervise the work of the new editorial staff scattered across European countries.

We recognise the importance of creating a safe environment for journalism and appreciate the support of the international community and our foreign colleagues who value freedom of expression in these challenging times," the statement said.

Add that "Abzas Media" will endeavour to provide accurate and objective news, remain true to the principles of journalism even in the current circumstances.

For her part, Leyla Mustafayeva said that 15 media bodies from different countries, including "Forbidden Stories", "France 24", "The Guardian", "Le Monde", "Paper Trial arc", "OCCRP", "Der Standard", "ZDF", "RTS", "Knack", "IRPI Media", "Radio France", "Le Soir" and "ZDF" will participate in "Abzas Media" activities.