"Abzas Media" to be published by new team from abroad
In connection with the arrest of the management and journalists of the online publication "Abzas Media", the media outlet's work will be continued by a new team of journalists from Europe.
"Over the past three months, the management and the entire editorial staff of "Abzas Media" have been arrested on charges of 'smuggling'. Those who cooperated with us have been subjected to pressures, blocking of bank accounts and ban on leaving the country," reads a statement on "Abzas Media"s Facebook page.
"These arrests and pressures are politically motivated and aimed at preventing our corruption investigations. The government has drained "Abzas Media"s resources by arresting its employees, and the resulting repressive environment makes it impossible to operate in Azerbaijan.
For this reason, the decision of "Abzas Media"s imprisoned management to appoint Leyla Mustafayeva as interim editor-in-chief has been adopted. She will supervise the work of the new editorial staff scattered across European countries.
We recognise the importance of creating a safe environment for journalism and appreciate the support of the international community and our foreign colleagues who value freedom of expression in these challenging times," the statement said.
Add that "Abzas Media" will endeavour to provide accurate and objective news, remain true to the principles of journalism even in the current circumstances.
For her part, Leyla Mustafayeva said that 15 media bodies from different countries, including "Forbidden Stories", "France 24", "The Guardian", "Le Monde", "Paper Trial arc", "OCCRP", "Der Standard", "ZDF", "RTS", "Knack", "IRPI Media", "Radio France", "Le Soir" and "ZDF" will participate in "Abzas Media" activities.
The Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center (EMDSC) has released an interim report on observations of the first stage of the early presidential elections – the nomination and registration of candidates, and the campaign. The conclusions are based on interviews conducted by its representatives, official documents and communications, information from open sources and information from registered observers.
On February 2, the Baku Court of Appeal (BCA) dismissed a complaint against the refusal to transfer “Abzas Media” journalist Elnara Gasimova under house arrest, her lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir said pointing out the lack of material and procedural grounds for the journalist's detention. The lawyer also pointed out the unjustified search of her documents on February 1 in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1 by employees of the institution after a meeting with Gasimova.
Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the European Union and its member states, therefore, the application of double standards and an unfair approach to Azerbaijan do not contribute to the establishment of peace in the region, stated Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, receiving Czech Parliament Speaker Markéta Pekarová Adamová on February 2.
The trial in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on February 2. The indictment was announced at today's meeting. The prosecutor stated that Hajiyev is charged with acts providing for liability under the Articles: 221 (hooliganism), 289 (contempt of court), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 193-1 (legalization of proceeds from crime), 206 (smuggling), 213.1 (tax evasion), 320.1 (forgery of documents) and the use of forged documents (320.2) The Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. According to the totality of the charges, he may face a long term of imprisonment.
Самый лучший вариант можно и создать ТВ за рубежом свободное от пропоганды без лжи подхалимства давно пора...