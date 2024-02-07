According to the exit-poll results, Ilham Aliyev gains more than 90% of the votes
The current President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, according to the exit-poll results, gains more than 90 percent of the votes in the presidential elections.
According to polls conducted by the Public Opinion Monitoring Center (Rəy), 92.60% of voters voted for Aliyev.
Aliyev gains approximately the same 92.4% according to the exit-poll results of the Center for Social Research of Azerbaijan.
According to the exit-poll results of the American organization Oracle Advisory Group, Aliyev received 93.9% of the votes.
The remaining candidates are arranged in the following sequence - Zahid Oruj, Fazil Mustafa, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Elshad Musayev, Razi Nurullayev and Fuad Aliyev.
Politics
-
- 7 February 2024, 23:38
In the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan on February 7, according to preliminary data, the current head of state Ilham Aliyev is in the lead.
-
- 7 February 2024, 22:07
The Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) announced that it does not recognize the results of the early presidential elections on February 7.
-
- 7 February 2024, 21:58
In the presidential elections on February 7, voter turnout was 76.73%, CEC representative Farid Orujov said at a briefing.
-
- 7 February 2024, 21:20
The Musavat party has published a preliminary conclusion on the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan that took place on February 7.
Leave a review