According to the exit-poll results, Ilham Aliyev gains more than 90% of the votes

According to the exit-poll results, Ilham Aliyev gains more than 90% of the votes

The current President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, according to the exit-poll results, gains more than 90 percent of the votes in the presidential elections.

According to polls conducted by the Public Opinion Monitoring Center (Rəy), 92.60% of voters voted for Aliyev.

Aliyev gains approximately the same 92.4% according to the exit-poll results of the Center for Social Research of Azerbaijan.

According to the exit-poll results of the American organization Oracle Advisory Group, Aliyev received 93.9% of the votes.

The remaining candidates are arranged in the following sequence - Zahid Oruj, Fazil Mustafa, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Elshad Musayev, Razi Nurullayev and Fuad Aliyev.