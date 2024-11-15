  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy11.40 C
  • Saturday, 16 November 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(7 hours ago)
Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29

Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29

An action against environmental pollution took place at the COP29 climate conference venue.

The action, which took place in the Blue Zone of the conference, was against environmental polluters' lobbying.

The protesters also called for fair climate finance and demanded to put an end to environmental pollution.

The protesters raised placards with slogans: ‘Put pressures on the big polluters!’; ‘Save us from the snakes (’bad people‘)!’; ‘Drive out the big industrial lobbyists!’ and others.

Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29
Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29 Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29

Leave a review

Politics

  • Politics
    • 15 November 2024, 21:54

    Animal rights activist Kamran Mammadli released (updated)

    On November 15, animal rights activist Kamran Mammadli was detained while staging a protest at the COP29 climate conference. Mammadli was protesting the shooting of street dogs in Azerbaijan. He raised a sign above his head that read: "Azerbaijani authorities are shooting dogs on the streets!" He also shouted: "Resign those who teach youth to be sycophants under the guise of volunteerism!"

    Read more
  • Arrested Abzas Media journalists were pressured Politics
    • 15 November 2024, 21:48

    Arrested Abzas Media journalists were pressured

    Arrested Abzas Media journalists were pressured in Baku pretrial detention center No. 1.

    Read more
  • Court upholds denial of asylum to Afgan Sadygov in Georgia Politics
    • 15 November 2024, 20:34

    Court upholds denial of asylum to Afgan Sadygov in Georgia

    On November 15, the Tbilisi City Court heard the merits of the complaint filed by the head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.TV, Afgan Sadygov, against the denial of political asylum in Georgia.

    Read more
  • Azerbaijan Could Become a Clean Energy Exporter – U.S. Secretary of Energy Politics
    • 15 November 2024, 17:39

    Azerbaijan Could Become a Clean Energy Exporter – U.S. Secretary of Energy

    The United States has been working with Azerbaijan for a long time on energy issues and fossil fuel emissions, particularly focusing on technologies that reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and help transition to clean energy, the  U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm  stated at a press conference on November 15 during COP29 in Baku, in response to a question from Turan about how the U.S. can assist Azerbaijan in its transition to renewable and green energy.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line