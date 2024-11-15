Activists' action against environmental polluters at COP29

An action against environmental pollution took place at the COP29 climate conference venue.

The action, which took place in the Blue Zone of the conference, was against environmental polluters' lobbying.

The protesters also called for fair climate finance and demanded to put an end to environmental pollution.

The protesters raised placards with slogans: ‘Put pressures on the big polluters!’; ‘Save us from the snakes (’bad people‘)!’; ‘Drive out the big industrial lobbyists!’ and others.