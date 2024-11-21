Afgan Sadygov continues hunger strike in Tbilisi pre-trial detention centre

The founder of ‘Azel.Tv’ website Afgan Sadygov is in a serious condition as a result of hunger strike, which he is keeping for the 62nd day in Georgian detention. This was reported on Thursday by his wife Sevinj Sadygova.

On November 20, for the first time since his arrest, Sadygov was allowed to meet with his family members at the medical centre of the penitentiary complex in Gldani. He was brought to the meeting in a wheelchair.

‘It was our first live meeting since his arrest in early August. The children were very excited, hugged and cried to tears when they saw their father in a serious condition,’ Sadygova said.

According to her, Afgan's weight has dropped from 93 kg to 61 kg and he is in extremely serious condition.

‘Everything hurts and he can't sleep at night. We said goodbye as if we were seeing each other for the last time. The doctors said that Afgan's blood sugar has dropped to a dangerous level and he could fall into a coma at any moment,’ Sadygova said.

* Afgan Sadygov and his family arrived in Georgia in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was not released from Georgia to Turkey, saying he could only return to Azerbaijan.

In August, Sadygov was taken into custody at a request from Azerbaijan. In Baku, he is accused of extortion and is demanding extradition. He has been on hunger strike since 21 September, protesting against his arrest and refusal to grant him asylum. On 8 October, as a result of the hunger strike, his condition deteriorated and he was transferred to a prison hospital. The Georgian authorities refused to grant him political asylum.