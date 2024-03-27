    • flag_AZ
Alain Simonyan: These four villages are not the territory of Armenia

The news agency Turan
Armenia is not going to surrender the villages of Tavush region, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan told reporters on March 27. According to him, the 4 villages in question are the territory of Armenia. "I am looking for those people who will come and prove that these villages are located on the territory of Armenia," he said.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the need to return to Azerbaijan 4 villages of the Gazakh region occupied by Armenians in the early 90s.

