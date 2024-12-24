Aliyev and Erdogan agree on joint efforts to rebuild Syria
On December 24, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to congratulate him on his birthday. According to the Azerbaijani president’s website, Erdogan also congratulated Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s election as a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation of eight developing countries (D-8). In turn, Aliyev expressed gratitude to Turkey for its support of Azerbaijan in this matter.
During the conversation, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as regional security issues, were discussed. "The positive developments in Syria after the fall of Assad’s regime were noted with satisfaction, and joint efforts for the socio-economic development of the country were agreed upon."
The leaders of Azerbaijan and Türkiye expressed confidence that the relations of friendship, brotherhood, and strategic alliance between the two countries will continue to develop successfully in all areas, and discussed prospects for cooperation and further contacts, the statement noted.
