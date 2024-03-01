Aliyev and Simson discussed energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU

    • flag_AZ
Prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of energy were discussed today in Baku at a meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and European Commissioner for Energy Affairs Kadri Simson.  According to the website of the head of state, the commissioner stressed “the importance and stability of Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy supply.”

During the conversation, prospects for the development of renewable energy in Azerbaijan were discussed, as well as opportunities for European companies to invest in energy projects in the country.

The sides also exchanged views on the holding of the COP-29 climate conference in Baku, further steps and an action plan for the development of energy cooperation. Azerbaijan's accession to the global initiative to reduce methane emissions was also highly appreciated.

