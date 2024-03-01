Aliyev and Simson discussed energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU
Prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of energy were discussed today in Baku at a meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and European Commissioner for Energy Affairs Kadri Simson. According to the website of the head of state, the commissioner stressed “the importance and stability of Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy supply.”
During the conversation, prospects for the development of renewable energy in Azerbaijan were discussed, as well as opportunities for European companies to invest in energy projects in the country.
The sides also exchanged views on the holding of the COP-29 climate conference in Baku, further steps and an action plan for the development of energy cooperation. Azerbaijan's accession to the global initiative to reduce methane emissions was also highly appreciated.
- 2 March 2024, 20:33
Russia is monitoring the statements of the Armenian leadership and will keep them in mind, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. He noted that he drew attention to contacts between Baku and Yerevan, which are organized “under the auspices of various Western figures.”
- 2 March 2024, 14:53
Armenia's continued dependence on Russia since 1991 has become a "strategic mistake" of the republic, Secretary of the republic's Security Council Armen Grigoryan said in an interview with Public TV. According to him, Yerevan has been dependent on Moscow for 20 years in almost all areas - in politics, economics, science and the military sphere.
- 2 March 2024, 14:38
Today, March 2 marks the 19th anniversary of the murder of journalist Elmar Huseynov, the editor-in-chief of the “Monitor” magazine. The journalist, known for his harsh critical articles, was killed with a firearm in the block of his home in 2005. However, this crime has not yet been solved. Elmar Huseynov was known not only as a journalist, but also as the head of media projects - newspapers and magazines that sharply criticized the policy of the Azerbaijani authorities, systemic corruption, arbitrariness of security forces and officials, human rights violations. The most popular among these publications was the “Monitor” magazine.
In the pre-trial detention center, the health of ex-deputy, businessman Nazim Beidemirli deteriorated, his wife Farida Beidemirli wrote about this on Facebook. According to her, on March 1, N.Beidemirli urgently underwent an electrocardiogram and an echocardiogram. "The doctor informed him that the impulsive heart block had entered the second phase. He pointed out the need for urgent blood donation and depending on the results of the appointment of treatment," F.Beidemirli noted.
