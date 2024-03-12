Aliyev and Tokayev's trip to Fuzuli
Aliyev and Tokayev's trip to Fuzuli
President Ilham Aliyev and Kazakh President Kassymdzhomart Tokayev, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, arrived in the Fuzuli region liberated from the Armenian occupation today.
They got acquainted with the general plan for the restoration of the city of Fuzuli. They are expected to participate in the opening ceremony of the Kurmangazy Center for the Development of Children's Creativity, built at the expense of Kazakhstan.
Politics
-
- 13 March 2024, 13:33
On 12 March, the Khatai district court of Baku considered a petition to change the preventive measure against the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan activist Elnur Hasanov and transfer him to house arrest.
-
- 13 March 2024, 12:14
Two persons in civilian clothes, who introduced themselves as police officers, came to the rented flat of feminist activist Narmin Shahmarzadeh this morning.
-
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced that it will send a new $300 million package of military weapons to Ukraine, the first such weapons tranche it has sent an increasingly desperate Kyiv since last year, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 13 March 2024, 10:46
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to the White House to mark the 25th anniversary of Poland’s accession to NATO, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Leave a review