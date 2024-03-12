Aliyev and Tokayev's trip to Fuzuli

President Ilham Aliyev and Kazakh President Kassymdzhomart Tokayev, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, arrived in the Fuzuli region liberated from the Armenian occupation today.

They got acquainted with the general plan for the restoration of the city of Fuzuli. They are expected to participate in the opening ceremony of the Kurmangazy Center for the Development of Children's Creativity, built at the expense of Kazakhstan.