Aliyev congratulated Kobakhidze
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on the results of the parliamentary elections held in Georgia and the victory of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party.
The congratulation reads: "Through this vote, the citizens of Georgia expressed their support for development, stability and traditional values. I believe that the results of the elections will serve the comprehensive development and prosperity of Georgia.
At the same time, I express my belief that the results of the elections will contribute to the continuous development of Azerbaijan-Georgian interstate relations, which originate from the will of our peoples who have historically lived in conditions of friendship, brotherhood and good neighborliness, and further strengthening of the positions of our countries in the South Caucasus and wider geography.
In order to continue our political dialogue, I invite you to make an official visit to Azerbaijan at an appropriate time."
According to the official information of the Central Election Commission of Georgia, "Georgian Dream" received more than 54 percent of votes in the parliamentary elections. 4 opposition coalitions and parties that crossed the 5 percent barrier and gathered about 37 percent of votes together. The opposition claims massive violations and disputes the CEC's data.
