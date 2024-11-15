Aliyev congratulates Abbas on Palestine's National Holiday

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory message to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of the ‘National Holiday of the State of Palestine’.

‘Azerbaijan has always supported the freedom and independence of the Palestinian people. Our country is in favour of peaceful resolution of the conflict on the basis of the ‘two-state’ principle with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine,’ Aliyev said.

He said Azerbaijan ‘will continue to provide humanitarian support to Palestine through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and on the bilateral basis’.

Aliyev expressed confidence that ‘friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine and cooperation built on good traditions will continue to develop successfully.’

Aliyev wished Abbas ‘strong health, happiness, success in his affairs’ and ‘peace and tranquillity to the brotherly Palestinian people’.