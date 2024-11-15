Aliyev congratulates Abbas on Palestine's National Holiday
Aliyev congratulates Abbas on Palestine's National Holiday
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory message to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of the ‘National Holiday of the State of Palestine’.
‘Azerbaijan has always supported the freedom and independence of the Palestinian people. Our country is in favour of peaceful resolution of the conflict on the basis of the ‘two-state’ principle with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine,’ Aliyev said.
He said Azerbaijan ‘will continue to provide humanitarian support to Palestine through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and on the bilateral basis’.
Aliyev expressed confidence that ‘friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine and cooperation built on good traditions will continue to develop successfully.’
Aliyev wished Abbas ‘strong health, happiness, success in his affairs’ and ‘peace and tranquillity to the brotherly Palestinian people’.
Politics
-
- 15 November 2024, 21:54
On November 15, animal rights activist Kamran Mammadli was detained while staging a protest at the COP29 climate conference. Mammadli was protesting the shooting of street dogs in Azerbaijan. He raised a sign above his head that read: "Azerbaijani authorities are shooting dogs on the streets!" He also shouted: "Resign those who teach youth to be sycophants under the guise of volunteerism!"
-
- 15 November 2024, 21:48
Arrested Abzas Media journalists were pressured in Baku pretrial detention center No. 1.
-
- 15 November 2024, 20:34
On November 15, the Tbilisi City Court heard the merits of the complaint filed by the head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.TV, Afgan Sadygov, against the denial of political asylum in Georgia.
-
- 15 November 2024, 17:39
The United States has been working with Azerbaijan for a long time on energy issues and fossil fuel emissions, particularly focusing on technologies that reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and help transition to clean energy, the U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm stated at a press conference on November 15 during COP29 in Baku, in response to a question from Turan about how the U.S. can assist Azerbaijan in its transition to renewable and green energy.
Leave a review