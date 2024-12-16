Aliyev meets Vatican envoy

president.az
On Monday, President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary of the Holy See for Relations with States and International Organisations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.
During the talk, the sides touched upon cooperation between the Vatican and Azerbaijan, implementation of a number of cultural and scientific programmes.
Similar issues were in the centre of attention at the meeting between Richard Gallagher and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Baramov.
The previous day, Archbishop Gallagher took part in laying the foundation stone of a new Catholic Church in Baku.
