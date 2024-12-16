  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny7.30 C
  • Tuesday, 17 December 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(8 minutes ago)
president.az

president.az

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Aliyev meets Vatican envoy

On Monday, President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary of the Holy See for Relations with States and International Organisations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

During the talk, the sides touched upon cooperation between the Vatican and Azerbaijan, implementation of a number of cultural and scientific programmes.

Similar issues were in the centre of attention at the meeting between Richard Gallagher and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Baramov.

The previous day, Archbishop Gallagher took part in laying the foundation stone of a new Catholic Church in Baku.

Leave a review

Politics

Azər Qasımlı və digər ictimai şəxslər niyə həbs olunurlar? – Samirə Qasımlı ilə gündəm müzakirəsi Çətin sualda


Follow us on social networks

News Line