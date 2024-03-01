Another mass grave discovered in Khojaly

Excavations in the centre of Khojaly, near the former carpet factory, uncovered the remains of five more people, the press service of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office reported on 1 March.

A few days ago, the remains of five more people, two of them minors, were found in the same place. According to preliminary information, they were civilians of the town who were tortured by Armenians during the occupation of Khojaly on 25-26 February 1992.

The investigation of the area is ongoing, the report said.