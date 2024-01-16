Shahin Rzayev is released

Journalist Shahin Rzayev, who was administratively arrested on January 15 for 15 days on charges of “petty hooliganism,” was released this evening.
The Baku Court of Appeal replaced his sentence with a fine of 50 manats (about $30), Rzayev himself told Turan.
“The Court of Appeal considered that I had “committed an administrative offense for the first time” and therefore replaced the arrest with a fine of 50 manats. Although, I did not commit an administrative offense,” said Rzayev.
The journalist has so far refrained from making other comments.
Rzayev is a journalist with extensive work experience. He is known for his involvement in numerous regional civil society projects aimed at achieving peace in the South Caucasus. In recent years, he has been a political observer for the regional Internet publication JAMnews.
- 16 January 2024, 23:51
The United States said on Tuesday once again urged the Azerbaijani government to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all, including those exercising freedom of expression, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 16 January 2024, 23:46
The Head of the EU mission to Azerbaijan Peter Michalco critisized recent pressure on journalists in Azerbaijan.
- 16 January 2024, 16:51
The Azerbaijani Civil Coalition in Exile (AZEX), represented by the Institute for Human Rights (IHR) and the Institute for Freedom of Reporters' Safety (RFSI), condemned the Azerbaijani authorities for a wave of repression against journalists, human rights defenders and opposition activists on the eve of the early presidential elections of Azerbaijan.
- 16 January 2024, 16:03
OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Press Teresa Riberio expressed concern about "the latest arrests of employees of “AbzasMedia” and “Channel 13,” as well as the persecution of their relatives." "Journalists should be able to cover socially important topics without fear of reprisals. This is not a crime for a journalist," she wrote on her account on the “X” platform.
