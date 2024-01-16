Shahin Rzayev is released

Journalist Shahin Rzayev, who was administratively arrested on January 15 for 15 days on charges of “petty hooliganism,” was released this evening.

The Baku Court of Appeal replaced his sentence with a fine of 50 manats (about $30), Rzayev himself told Turan.

“The Court of Appeal considered that I had “committed an administrative offense for the first time” and therefore replaced the arrest with a fine of 50 manats. Although, I did not commit an administrative offense,” said Rzayev.

The journalist has so far refrained from making other comments.

Rzayev is a journalist with extensive work experience. He is known for his involvement in numerous regional civil society projects aimed at achieving peace in the South Caucasus. In recent years, he has been a political observer for the regional Internet publication JAMnews.