Appeals Court Rejects Gubad Ibadoglu's Request

On December 18, the Baku Appeals Court rejected the appeal by economist and scholar Gubad Ibadoglu, challenging the decision to maintain his travel ban. Ibadoglu’s defense team had requested the lifting of the ban so that he could accept an invitation to attend the Sakharov Prize award ceremony at the European Parliament on December 17. Ibadoglu was one of the finalists for the prize, but the Narimanov District Court on December 3 had denied this request.

On December 17, Ibadoglu was supposed to participate in the event online. However, during this time, both his landline and mobile internet services were disconnected in his apartment. Earlier, the court had twice denied Ibadoglu’s requests to lift the travel ban for a complex heart surgery.

Ibadoglu was arrested in July 2023 on charges under Article 204.3.1 (forging money) and Article 167-3.1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of extremist materials).

Several countries, international organizations, and politicians, including the U.S. State Department, U.S. senators and congressmen, called for Ibadoglu's release. He was recognized as a political prisoner.

On April 22, 2024, the court granted the defense's request to place Ibadoglu under house arrest. However, on May 4, police officials placed an electronic bracelet on him for remote surveillance. In September, the investigation into Ibadoglu's case was suspended, but the travel ban was not lifted.