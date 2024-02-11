  • contact.az Contact
APWP activist was administratively arrested for 30 days
The news agency Turan
Activist of the youth organization of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Party (APWP) Eyub Chelebi was administratively arrested for 30 days.

He was detained on February 10, the activist’s father, head of the Sabail District Branch (SADB) Khayyam Chelebi, told Turan.

According to him, the young man left the house to buy bread and did not return.

“I learned from neighbors that my son was detained in our yard by three people in civilian clothes and put into a car and taken away in an unknown direction,” the man said.

The activist's father could not clarify the fate of his son for many hours.

Finally, in the 10th department of the Garadagh district police department, the detention of his son by law enforcement agencies was confirmed to him.

At the same time, the police clarified that the young man was detained “not on a criminal matter.”

H. Chelebi believes that the arrest of his son is of a political nature.

“This is a political order. Eyub was detained because of my political activities. I am a disabled person of the first group of the Karabakh war, I lost both legs. For this reason, they cannot arrest me. To exert pressure, my son is being punished. Perhaps my son himself also wrote something critical,” noted H. Chelebi.

He is concerned about the health of his 23-year-old son, who suffers from a congenital heart defect.

In turn, Ibrahim Amiraslanli, an employee of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, confirmed the detention of E. Chelebi.

He was placed under administrative arrest for 30 days, a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Let us recall that the head of the APWP, professor of economics Gubad Ibadoglu, was arrested in July 2023 on charges of counterfeiting.

International organizations have repeatedly called for his release.

 

1 comment

  • Кинчак

    2024-02-12

    Власти бояться своих граждан

    Cavab ver

News Line