Armenia again provides inaccurate maps of minefields
Armenia has provided Azerbaijan with 8 maps of minefields in previously occupied territories. This was reported by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) on 12 February.
The transferred documents are mainly records of mined areas along the Murovdagh ridge in the Kelbajar region.
According to the normative and technical rules, minefield forms include information on the location of mines, their number, distances between mines, methods of emplacement and camouflage. However, in this case the information provided is inaccurate and unreliable.
After analysing and processing the data of these forms, it was found that the information does not coincide with the actual location of the mines, the report said.
Armenia has not yet submitted data on mined areas in the Khojavand, Terter and Goranboy regions, as well as on areas mined during the retreat of the Armenian military in November 2020.
The accuracy of minefield maps provided by Armenia in 2021 in Aghdam, Fizuli, Jebrail and Zangilan regions was 25 %, ANAMA noted.
The agency also noted that since the end of the Karabakh war in 2020, 345 Azerbaijani citizens have suffered from mine and ammunition explosions. 65 people died, including 50 civilians, 278 people were injured.
- 12 February 2024 13:24
