Armenia has released the names and ages of the military killed during Operation Retribution

The Armenian Defense Ministry has published a list of Armenian servicemen killed during today's operation of the Azerbaijani border guards "Retaliation". They are: Eduard Hamletovich Harutyunyan (born 1974), Manukyan Gagik Varazdatovich (born 1982), Ambartsumyan Arsen Gagikovich (born 1979), Oganesyan Hrachya Talishevich (born 1957). The age of the Armenian military on combat duty on the border with Azerbaijan is noteworthy. The youngest victim was 42 years old, the oldest was 67.

Recall that in response to the injury of an Azerbaijani border guard on February 12, the Azerbaijani border guard service today conducted a retaliatory operation "Retaliation", as a result of which 4 Armenian soldiers were killed and another wounded.