Armenia has released the names and ages of the military killed during Operation Retribution
Armenia has released the names and ages of the military killed during Operation Retribution
The Armenian Defense Ministry has published a list of Armenian servicemen killed during today's operation of the Azerbaijani border guards "Retaliation". They are: Eduard Hamletovich Harutyunyan (born 1974), Manukyan Gagik Varazdatovich (born 1982), Ambartsumyan Arsen Gagikovich (born 1979), Oganesyan Hrachya Talishevich (born 1957). The age of the Armenian military on combat duty on the border with Azerbaijan is noteworthy. The youngest victim was 42 years old, the oldest was 67.
Recall that in response to the injury of an Azerbaijani border guard on February 12, the Azerbaijani border guard service today conducted a retaliatory operation "Retaliation", as a result of which 4 Armenian soldiers were killed and another wounded.
Politics
-
- 14 February 2024, 14:15
Mikhail Saakashvili, former President of Georgia, leader of the United National Movement party, congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his election as President of Azerbaijan. The appeal was recorded on “X” (Twitter), Saakashvili was in a prison cell, visible in the background. After congratulating him directly, Saakashvili noted that Aliyev "will go down in history as “Ilham the Victorious.” No one has ever done as much for the history of Azerbaijan as Ilham Aliyev. We are fraternal nations," the ex-president noted.
-
- 14 February 2024, 13:49
The Azerbaijani State Commission for Prisoners and Missing Persons and Hostages welcomes the statement of a similar structure in Armenia on its readiness to cooperate to clarify the fate of persons missing in hostilities.
-
- 14 February 2024, 13:04
President-elect of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today took an oath on the Constitution and the Koran at the inauguration ceremony at the Milli Majlis. "Exercising the powers of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I swear to observe the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to protect the independence and territorial integrity of the state, to serve the people honourably!" he said.
-
- 14 February 2024, 13:02
Lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova met with chairman of the Azerbaijan Party of Democracy and Welfare (APDW), economist and scientist Gubad Ibadoglu in Baku pre-trial detention centre on 13 February. This was reported to Turan by the scientist's brother Galib Bayramov.
Leave a review