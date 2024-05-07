Armenia should eliminate hostility with Turkey and Azerbaijan – Pashinyan

Armenia needs to deepen and develop good-neighborliness with Georgia and Iran, and with Turkey and Azerbaijan to ‘manage, reduce and eliminate hostility’, integrate regional transport routes, establish and develop economic ties. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this at a press conference on 7 May.

'To manage hostility' means making sure that this hostility is not uncontrollable; further reducing it and bringing it to zero,’ the Prime Minister said.

To this end, Pashinyan attaches special importance to the 'Crossroads of Peace' project. The hostility will be eliminated when communications bring economic benefits and then it is a politically realizable task, he said.

As for the upcoming meeting in Alma-Ata, Pashinyan said the issue of including the Alma-Ata Declaration in the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be discussed there.

Speaking about the internal opposition, Pashinyan said that ‘a number of internal and external forces need a war in order for the change to take place. The same scenario was carried out during the 44-day war. "They want to provoke a war and as a result of the occupation of Armenia's territory, carry out the change of power, which will lead to the elimination of Armenia's sovereignty"’ he said.