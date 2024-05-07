Armenia should eliminate hostility with Turkey and Azerbaijan – Pashinyan
Armenia should eliminate hostility with Turkey and Azerbaijan – Pashinyan
Armenia needs to deepen and develop good-neighborliness with Georgia and Iran, and with Turkey and Azerbaijan to ‘manage, reduce and eliminate hostility’, integrate regional transport routes, establish and develop economic ties. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this at a press conference on 7 May.
'To manage hostility' means making sure that this hostility is not uncontrollable; further reducing it and bringing it to zero,’ the Prime Minister said.
To this end, Pashinyan attaches special importance to the 'Crossroads of Peace' project. The hostility will be eliminated when communications bring economic benefits and then it is a politically realizable task, he said.
As for the upcoming meeting in Alma-Ata, Pashinyan said the issue of including the Alma-Ata Declaration in the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be discussed there.
Speaking about the internal opposition, Pashinyan said that ‘a number of internal and external forces need a war in order for the change to take place. The same scenario was carried out during the 44-day war. "They want to provoke a war and as a result of the occupation of Armenia's territory, carry out the change of power, which will lead to the elimination of Armenia's sovereignty"’ he said.
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 7 May 2024, 18:18
On May 7, the U.S. Embassy published an announcement regarding the Green Card draw. “The application period for participation in DV-2025 (Green Card) ended on November 7, 2023.
-
- 7 May 2024, 16:02
On May 7, the Narimanov District Court considered petitions to remove the electronic bracelet from the economist Gubad Ibadoglu. "We asked that the bracelet be removed from Gubad Ibadoglu. This is not necessary. He will have to undergo CT and MRI examinations, and the electronic device creates interference. In addition, Gubad has diabetes mellitus and prolonged wearing of the bracelet can cause tissue necrosis due to impaired blood circulation," said his brother Ghalib Bayramov.
-
A member of the Milli Majlis, Zahid Oruj, found a "way out" for Azerbaijan to avoid sanctions from the US Congress. Speaking at the plenary session on Tuesday, he proposed inviting Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan to Baku so that "the road to Azerbaijan for our political enemies and supporters of sanctions would be closed forever." According to him, the idea of sanctions in the US Congress comes from the same groups that initiated the adoption of the 907th Amendment in 1992.
-
On May 6, Famil Khalilov, a public activist and a disabled person of the first group, arrested on charges of drug trafficking, was placed in the medical unit of the Baku pre-trial detention center-1 due to deterioration of his condition, lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan.
1 comment
Elvis
2024-05-08
Армянское сердце как и сердце красавицы склонно к измене и перемене. То ее тянет к России, то ее привлекает Франция с Индиией. Если так пойдет то скоро свяжется с Бурунди. Пора уже остепенится и прекратить шляться неизвестно где и искать кого-то, когда рядом есть турок.