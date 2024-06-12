Armenia will not change the Constitution at the request of Baku - Pashinyan

The text of the peace treaty is currently quite mature and can be finalized considering previously signed bilateral agreements, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on June 12.

Commenting on Baku's demands to change the constitution, Pashinyan made it clear that this is an internal matter for Armenia. "I think linking this issue to negotiations is an attempt to torpedo the peace process," he said.

"I talked about changing the Constitution back in 2018, then in 2019, and this is solely related to democratic reforms, and we have already said that changing the Constitution cannot be part of negotiations," he stressed.

When asked if it is possible to open communications with Azerbaijan before signing a peace treaty, the prime minister said that it is possible. "It is quite possible to form a real world, through practical steps, and then only sign an agreement. But in any case, a peace treaty must be signed," Pashinyan said.