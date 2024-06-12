Armenia will not change the Constitution at the request of Baku - Pashinyan
Armenia will not change the Constitution at the request of Baku - Pashinyan
The text of the peace treaty is currently quite mature and can be finalized considering previously signed bilateral agreements, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on June 12.
Commenting on Baku's demands to change the constitution, Pashinyan made it clear that this is an internal matter for Armenia. "I think linking this issue to negotiations is an attempt to torpedo the peace process," he said.
"I talked about changing the Constitution back in 2018, then in 2019, and this is solely related to democratic reforms, and we have already said that changing the Constitution cannot be part of negotiations," he stressed.
When asked if it is possible to open communications with Azerbaijan before signing a peace treaty, the prime minister said that it is possible. "It is quite possible to form a real world, through practical steps, and then only sign an agreement. But in any case, a peace treaty must be signed," Pashinyan said.
Politics
-
Since 2018, the biggest problem in connection with Nagorno-Karabakh has been a situation when wArmenia inevitably had to go either through concessions or war. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on June 12, speaking in the Armenian parliament.
-
- 12 June 2024, 17:34
On June 12, during a speech in parliament, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not rule out that Armenia would leave the CSTO.
-
- 12 June 2024, 15:12
The Russian peacekeeping contingent has been completely withdrawn from Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced on June 12. The personnel, weapons and equipment of the peacekeeping contingent have completely left the territory of Azerbaijan, the message says. The flag of Azerbaijan has been raised over the Khojaly airport, where the peacekeepers were based.
-
- 12 June 2024, 15:04
A meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of NATO + Azerbaijan was held in Brussels, which was attended by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Foreign Policy Issues. Azerbaijan's representative to NATO, Jafar Huseynzade, wrote about this on the social network “X.”
Leave a review