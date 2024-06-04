Armenian and Azerbaijani constitutions have provisions hindering peace - Armenian Foreign Minister
Armenia and Azerbaijan see obstacles in each other's constitutions on the way of establishing long-term peace, but the issue of amending them is not on the agenda of Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations. This was stated by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on 4 June, speaking in the Armenian Parliament.
According to him, the constitutions of Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot be a problem for the establishment of long-term peace. ‘Amendments to our or their constitutions are not part of the agenda of Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations, Armenian authorities have been talking about amending the constitution since 2018,’ Mirzoyan said.
Touching on reconciliation with Turkey, Mirzoyan said Armenia and Turkey have a broad mutual understanding on normalisation of relations.
‘We have a broad mutual understanding on a number of issues and it is time to implement agreements on the ground,’ Mirzoyan said.
On June 5, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó will pay a visit to Azerbaijan. He is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other officials of the country. Issues of bilateral relations, cooperation in regional and international organizations will be discussed at the talks.
On June 4, the trial of four servicemen - Ruslan Mikyailov, Sanan Mashiyev, Jabir Gahramanov and Elchin Aliyev - ended in the Baku Military Court. These soldiers, who served in military units in the Terter, Aghdam and Beylagan districts, were accused of committing crimes against the victims of the "Terter case".
The Platform of the “Third Republic” issued a statement stating threats to Akif Gurbanov, the leader of this organization, in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1. It is said that a high-ranking government official appeared in the pre-trial detention center and demanded that Gurbanov stop making accusations against the head of state. Otherwise, Gubanov was threatened with torture. “At the same time, a number of other persons illegally arrested in the case of “Toplum TV” and the Institute of Democratic Initiatives were threatened by the head of the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, Elnur Ismayilov. He also stated that their situation would worsen if Akif Gurbanov continued to make such statements. They were severely threatened with ill-treatment," the statement said.
Implementation of the Shah Deniz project enabled Azerbaijan to eliminate the gas shortage inside the country and began exporting it to neighboring countries and Europe, Ilham Aliyev said.
