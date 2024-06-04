Armenian and Azerbaijani constitutions have provisions hindering peace - Armenian Foreign Minister

Armenia and Azerbaijan see obstacles in each other's constitutions on the way of establishing long-term peace, but the issue of amending them is not on the agenda of Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations. This was stated by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on 4 June, speaking in the Armenian Parliament.

According to him, the constitutions of Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot be a problem for the establishment of long-term peace. ‘Amendments to our or their constitutions are not part of the agenda of Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations, Armenian authorities have been talking about amending the constitution since 2018,’ Mirzoyan said.

Touching on reconciliation with Turkey, Mirzoyan said Armenia and Turkey have a broad mutual understanding on normalisation of relations.

‘We have a broad mutual understanding on a number of issues and it is time to implement agreements on the ground,’ Mirzoyan said.