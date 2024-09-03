Armenian Foreign Ministry does not deny possibility of transferring control over road through Zangezur to private company

The Armenian Foreign Ministry does not comment on whether the issue of transferring control over the road through Zangezur to a private company is being discussed with Baku.

“The Republic of Armenia constructively participates in the process of unblocking communications in the region based on the principles of respect for sovereignty, national jurisdiction, equality and reciprocity,” the Ministry said in response to an inquiry by "Sputnik Armenia".

Baku and Yerevan provided earlier that they discussed the possibility of transferring control over communications through Zangezur to an international private security company.

This idea was previously proposed by the head of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel as a compromise so that the control over this road would be carried out at the level of international standards and would suit both sides.

It should be recalled that according to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, Russian border guards were to control the road. However, later Yerevan refused from this agreement, stating that Armenia would retain control over the road. Baku found this demand unacceptable and the issue remained unresolved.