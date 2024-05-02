Armenian side carries out demining near village of Kheyrimli despite protests from local population

The police have blockaded the village of Kirants and are preventing protesters from various parts of Armenia from entering the village in an attempt to disrupt the process of returning the territories to Azerbaijan. Several dozen protesters have now been detained who tried to block sappers from carrying out demining.

Note that the Armenian Ministry of Defence is conducting demining on the section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border in the village of Kirants, the Tavush region, and in the village of Kheyremli, the Gazakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to restore this section of the state border on the basis of geodetic measurements of expert groups from Armenia and Azerbaijan,’ reads a statement.

Recall that on 5 April Baku and Yerevan agreed to return to Azerbaijan four villages of Gazakh region, seized by Armenians in the early 90s. The decision sparked protests in Armenia, and residents of the neighbouring villages started a protest action.