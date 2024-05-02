Armenian side carries out demining near village of Kheyrimli despite protests from local population
The police have blockaded the village of Kirants and are preventing protesters from various parts of Armenia from entering the village in an attempt to disrupt the process of returning the territories to Azerbaijan. Several dozen protesters have now been detained who tried to block sappers from carrying out demining.
Note that the Armenian Ministry of Defence is conducting demining on the section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border in the village of Kirants, the Tavush region, and in the village of Kheyremli, the Gazakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to restore this section of the state border on the basis of geodetic measurements of expert groups from Armenia and Azerbaijan,’ reads a statement.
Recall that on 5 April Baku and Yerevan agreed to return to Azerbaijan four villages of Gazakh region, seized by Armenians in the early 90s. The decision sparked protests in Armenia, and residents of the neighbouring villages started a protest action.
Aziz Orujev, the health of the head of “Kanal-13” Internet TV, who is under arrest, has deteriorated, his lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan. According to him, the journalist suffers from panic attacks. "His hands are shaking, his general condition is deteriorating dramatically," the lawyer said. Orujev is currently being treated at the Prison Service hospital.
On May 1, the former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), Jahangir Hajiyev, announced a hunger strike in prison N13 in protest against the absence of effective medical care and conditions of detention, his lawyer Hajiyev Fahraddin Mehdiyev, who met with his client on May 2, said Turan. According to him, Hajiyev suffers from thyroid disease, cardiac arrhythmia and hypertension. However, despite repeated appeals, he is not being transferred either to the Medical Institution of the penitentiary service or the medical and sanitary part of the colony, Mehdiyev said.
Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are due to be held in November, but their dates may be postponed to an earlier date, the head of the CEC Mazahir Panahov stated at a meeting of this structure. The next parliamentary elections in November coincide with the COP29 climate conference, Panahov noted. "For this reason, a decision may be made to postpone the elections to an earlier period," he said.
President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the payment of a one-time allowance to veterans of the Second World War. Thus, the participants in the war will receive 2,000 thousand manats (about $ 1,200) each.
