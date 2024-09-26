Armenians fired at Azerbaijani positions with large-caliber machine guns - Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the shelling of Azerbaijani positions in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) on September 26.

In particular, as stated in the message of the military department, on September 26 at 16:10, units of the Armenian armed forces fired at positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlement of Lakatag in the Julfa region of the NAR with large-caliber machine guns.

The Azerbaijani units took retaliatory measures in the specified direction, the press release further stated.

In turn, the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated that the information provided by the Azerbaijani military department “does not correspond to reality.”



