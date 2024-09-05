  • contact.az Contact
  • Armenians shell Azerbaijani positions in Kellbajar - Defence Ministry
The news agency Turan
On 5 September at 09:55 Armenian Armed Forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Zivel settlement of the Kyalbajar region from small arms.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces took adequate response measures.

In turn, the Armenian Defense Ministry refutes reports about shelling of Azerbaijani positions on 4 and 5 September (Nakhchivan direction).

