Armenians shell Azerbaijani positions in Kellbajar - Defence Ministry
On 5 September at 09:55 Armenian Armed Forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Zivel settlement of the Kyalbajar region from small arms.
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces took adequate response measures.
In turn, the Armenian Defense Ministry refutes reports about shelling of Azerbaijani positions on 4 and 5 September (Nakhchivan direction).
Head of the US military intelligence agency "Europe-Eurasia Regional Center", Patrick Pryor has arrived in Baku for talks with the Azerbaijani government on ways to strengthen security relations between the US and Azerbaijan.
The White House on Thursday served Russian President Vladimir Putin a rather blunt piece of advice: He shouldn't be favoring anybody in the U.S. elections one way or another.
The United States on Thursday announced new sanctions on two vessels and two entities connected to Russia's previously sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project, in an effort to block Russian liquefied natural gas exports from the Arctic, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
The meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni confirmed the strategic nature of the partnership between the two countries. Meloni wrote about this on the social platform X.
