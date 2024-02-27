Arsenal of weapons found in kindergarten in Khankendi

Dilara Askerova, the mother of Azerbaijani student Farid Safarli, who was arrested in Iran, appealed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. In an appeal posted on Facebook, Dilara Askerova notes that Farid has been in an Iranian prison for a year on false charges of espionage. He has serious health problems. "For 5-6 months now, he has been having neurological seizures several times a day, his jaw is cramping and his teeth began to fall out. Despite repeated appeals, the mother was never allowed to talk to her son. I am very worried about his future. As a doctor, I know that this will leave a serious mark on his health and it will take many years for rehabilitation." Dilara Askerova asks Ilham Aliyev to help free Farid Safarli and return him to Azerbaijan.