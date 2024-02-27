Arsenal of weapons found in kindergarten in Khankendi
A drone, 29 machine guns and 416 grenades were found in the basement of a kindergarten in Khankendi, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry reported. The police also seized 4 pistols, 27 rifles, 113 fuses, 113 explosives, 1,178 magazines for cartridges, 8,508 shells, 24,320 cartridges of various calibers, 30 caps, 3 optical sights, 10 night vision devices, 50 communications equipment, 57 gas masks, 4 binoculars and other ammunition from the basement.
