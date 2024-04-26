As a result of the dry hunger strike, Elnur Hasanov lost 17.5 kg

The 8-day dry hunger strike in the detention center caused negative consequences for the health of Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP). He lost 17.5 kg and had problems with his digestive system.

According to the information provided by the PFLP, on April 26, Hasanova was visited by the activist's brother and lawyer in the detention center.

"It turned out that Elnur Hasanov's condition worsened yesterday and he started vomiting foam. Most likely, this is the result of exacerbation of chronic diseases of the stomach and gall bladder due to dry hunger. But after the end of the hunger strike, today Elnur Hasanov returned it again", - noted from the APCP.

*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023 for illegal drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is his criticism of the actions of the Traffic Police leadership. On April 18, he went on hunger strike as a sign of protest against the confiscation of the notes he prepared for his court appearance.

On the evening of April 25, after the records were returned to him and an objective judicial investigation was promised, Hasanov stopped his hunger strike.