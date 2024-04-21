As a result of the hunger strike in the pre-trial detention center, the health condition of oppositionist E. Hasanov worsened

Activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Elnur Hasanov has been conducting a dry hunger strike for the 4th day in Baku pre-trial detention center No. 1.

As the PFPA reported, as a result of the hunger strike, his chronic diseases of the stomach and gall bladder worsened.

“He started having seizures,” the PFPA said.

Hasanov went on a hunger strike on April 18 to protest the seizure of his recordings prepared for his appearance in court.

*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the leadership of the Traffic Police.