At the trial in the case of Afiyaddin Mammadov witness changes testimony

On August 27, in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, witness Ramil Babayev testified in the trial of labor activist Afiyaddin Mammadov. Babayev stated that he was present at the scene of the incident on the day in question. According to Babayev, he was drawn to the scene by the "noise and insults." However, when asked by Mammadov's lawyer, Babayev clarified that he did not actually see Mammadov inflicting a knife wound on the victim. Instead, he reported that other people present at the scene told him there had been a "knife attack."

The prosecutor pointed out discrepancies between Babayev's court testimony and his statements during the preliminary investigation. During the investigation, Babayev had claimed to have witnessed Mammadov stabbing the victim and then disposing of the knife in a nearby trash bin.

Lawyer Zibeyda Sadygova requested that the court consider Babayev's statements made during the trial and exclude his earlier testimony from the case materials. The court did not rule on this request. The next court session is scheduled for September 10.

*Afiyaddin Mammadov, leader of the alternative trade union confederation "Labor Platform," was arrested on September 20 near his home after being attacked by an unknown individual. Mammadov is accused of stabbing the attacker (Article 221.3 - hooliganism with the use of a weapon) and causing grievous bodily harm (Article 126.1) under the Criminal Code. The charges have since been intensified to include causing grievous bodily harm in a dangerous manner (Article 126.2.4) and illegal possession of weapons (Article 228.4). Mammadov faces up to 11 years in prison. Human rights defenders have recognized Mammadov as a political prisoner.