Azerbaijan accused Armenia of provocation using UAVs
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced the suppression of the flight of UAVs of the Armenian armed forces over Azerbaijani military positions. The aircraft was forced to return to the territory of Armenia.
On February 14, at 12:25 p.m., units of the Armenian armed forces attempted to carry out reconnaissance flights using a quadcopter over the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Istibulag settlement of the Kelbajar region," press release of the military department.
As a result of the measures taken by the Azerbaijani units, the UAV was forced to retreat, the sabotage was stopped, further emphasized in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
