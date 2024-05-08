    • flag_AZ
  • Azerbaijan and Bulgaria sign declaration on strengthening strategic partnership
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria Ilham Aliyev and Rumen Radev signed a joint declaration on strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries at the end of talks in Baku on 8 May.

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Innovative Technologies was signed between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Innovation and Development of Bulgaria.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between SOCAR (Azerbaijan's state oil company) and Bulgaria's "Asarel Investment".

Another document on co-operation was signed between "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC and "Bulgaria Air."

