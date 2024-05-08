Azerbaijan and Bulgaria sign declaration on strengthening strategic partnership
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria Ilham Aliyev and Rumen Radev signed a joint declaration on strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries at the end of talks in Baku on 8 May.
In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Innovative Technologies was signed between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Innovation and Development of Bulgaria.
A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between SOCAR (Azerbaijan's state oil company) and Bulgaria's "Asarel Investment".
Another document on co-operation was signed between "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC and "Bulgaria Air."
Members of the National Preventive Group under the Ombudwosman of Azerbaijan visited journalists and activists in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, the press service of the office of the Commissioner for Human Rights reports.
Yesterday, Aliza Bin-Noun, Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, held talks at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the presidential administration. "I held fruitful interministerial consultations with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev. Our strong bilateral relations have been thoroughly discussed in search of ways to further develop them.
The International Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders has called for the release of Anar Mammadli and other political prisoners in Azerbaijan. The petition, signed by 30 civil society organizations belonging to the Observatory, calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to drop all charges against Anar Mammadli, stop the persecution of independent voices in the country and unconditionally release all political prisoners.
On 8 May, the Khatai district court of Baku did not satisfy the petition to transfer well-known human rights defender in the field of elections Anar Mammadli under house arrest. This was reported to Turan by his lawyer Elmar Suleymanov.
