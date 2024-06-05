Azerbaijan and Hungary sign protocol on strategic dialogue

On June 5, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Hungary held a joint press conference following the results of the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue. The main topics of discussion at the meeting were the development of trade and economic relations, energy issues, and mutual investments.

The Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks and the priorities of Hungary's policy during the six-month presidency of the European Union were also touched upon. As a result of the negotiations, the final protocol on strategic dialogue between the two countries and a memorandum on consular cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries were also signed, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov announced at the final press conference.

There is a significant increase in trade volume between Azerbaijan and Hungary, and the parties intend to increase it, Bayramov said. Cooperation in political, economic, transport, trade, energy, humanitarian and other spheres is on the upward path. "Hungary is among the buyers of Azerbaijani gas and has an 8.9% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan project. In addition, Hungary became one of the participants in the “Shah Deniz” field.

According to the minister, Hungarian companies are actively involved in the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. In particular, the village of Soltanli in the Jabrayi region is being reconstructed.

The number of Azerbaijani students in Hungary is increasing every year. "About 1,300 Azerbaijani students have already benefited from the scholarship program provided by the Hungarian government. The project was recently extended."

In turn, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said that Hungary will serve as President of the European Union from July 1.

During the Hungarian presidency, the main priority of the European Union will be its expansion towards the countries of the Western Balkans, the fight against illegal migration and strengthening the competitiveness of the European Union.

Speaking about the new world order, the minister said that the world can again be divided into political blocs. The situation in Ukraine may lead to this, which will be a problem for everyone. Touching upon bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, the Minister noted Budapest's interest in strengthening strategic relations with Baku.

"Azerbaijan plays an important role in the energy security of Europe and Hungary in particular," Péter Szijjártó said.