Azerbaijan and Montenegro intend to expand the legal framework of cooperation
Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova to Montenegro met with the President of this Balkan country, Yakov Milatovich as part of the official visit. According to the press service of the Milli Majlis, Gafarova conveyed to Milatovich the invitation of the President of Azerbaijan to participate in the Baku climate conference COP29. The parties discussed the prospects of bilateral relations. Milatovich noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan is one of the main investors in Montenegro. Stressing the high level of cooperation, he emphasized the development of ties in the field of tourism.
During the meeting, the importance of further expanding the legal framework between the two countries and signing new agreements was stressed. At the same time, it was noted that strengthening the work of the commission on economic cooperation will contribute to further expansion of relations.
During the conversation, the importance of strengthening ties in the humanitarian sphere and developing contacts between people was also noted. Gafarova also spoke about the role of Azerbaijan as a reliable energy supplier to Europe. The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.
